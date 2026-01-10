More Tino-affected families now stay in a Guizo shelter

AN ADDITIONAL 13 families affected by typhoon Tino have moved to the Pasilong sa Paradise transitory housing site in Barangay Guizo.

Mandaue Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the latest relocations are part of the City’s effort to move displaced residents out of evacuation centers and into temporary but dignified shelter.

Relocation efforts were initially targeted for late December but were delayed due to electricity issues at the site, Ouano said.

“We really tried to relocate them before Christmas or before New Year, but because of electricity issues, it did not happen. Now we have found a solution,” Ouano said.

The mayor said 17 families from Barangay Tipolo who were previously staying in evacuation centers have already been relocated. Families from Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad have also been accommodated.

Ouano said 198 individuals have expressed willingness to move to the transitory housing site. These include families who stayed with relatives or in rented homes after their houses were washed out.

“These families were found and are willing to move here, but the City Social Welfare and Services will re-evaluate if their homes were truly totally washed out,” he said.

There are 50 housing units available at Pasilong sa Paradise.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development visited the site Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, and committed to providing 100 more units. This will bring the total to 150 units, with a long-term target of 200.

Ouano thanked the National Government for choosing Mandaue City as a pilot site for the project.

“We are very grateful to the National Government for choosing Mandaue City as a pilot site. What they have done here is very good. The housing is dignified, presentable and you can see that the evacuees are happy,” he said.

The housing units are temporary. Ouano said families will eventually be transferred to a permanent socialized housing under the City’s long-term relocation plan in Pajara. / ABC