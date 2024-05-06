More tourism facilities in Mactan Newtown’s Phase 2 development

TOWNSHIP developer Megaworld is now gearing up for the Phase 2 development of the 30-hectare Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City that focuses on tourism.

“Now that we have completed the first phase, the central business segment or the corporate part of the township, we are now focusing on the second phase of our strategy, which is now developing The Mactan Newtown towards the ocean, and that is hinged on tourism,” announced Kevin Tan, Megaworld’s chief strategy officer, during the groundbreaking event of firm’s new project The Mactan Expo Center on April 27, 2024.

Megaworld has already built two hotels with more than 1,000 combined room keys in The Mactan Newtown—The Belmont Hotel and Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.

The company recently broke ground on the construction of the P1.5 billion Mactan Expo Center. It also announced its plan to build a P1.2 billion Mactan World Museum inside the township development.

“Our hotel portfolio in this township will be further expanded, and we will double our hotel room keys in the coming years as we look to leverage the continued growth of Cebu’s tourism and hospitality industry. These are only among the many exciting things we have here in this township,” said Tan.

Tan said Megaworld is positioning The Mactan Newtown to become Central Visayas’ premier “work-ation” (work and vacation) township. This township with a beachfront currently has eight offices and nine residential towers.

Meanwhile, Tan lauded the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for aggressively promoting the Philippines as a business destination overseas and engaging and creating real synergies with the private sector.

“As a local business entity, we are so encouraged by this policy, and when you visit other countries and promote the Philippines in this very same light, we get a lot of positive attention and interest from the international community. We ourselves feel this,” Tan told President Marcos, who led the groundbreaking ceremony.

Megaworld, according to Tan, works with over 160 foreign companies in its various cyber parks all over the country.

He said that because of the positive signal sent by the Marcos administration, they have seen “massive interest from foreign investors wanting to locate and open up in our townships across the Philippines.”ships across the Philippines.” / KOC