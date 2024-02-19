More traffic personnel deployed for enhanced safety at Fuente Osmeña

IN RESPONSE to the recent removal of a skywalk near Fuente Osmeña along Osmeña Blvd., more traffic personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and smooth flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area.

In an interview on Monday, February 19, 2024, Raquel Arce, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head, said there are at least 10 traffic enforcers assigned to assist pedestrians in crossing the boulevard due to the absence of the skywalk and designated pedestrian crossings.

Arce said jaywalking personnel were also deployed to guide pedestrians and ensure their safety, emphasizing that their role is not to enforce the law regarding jaywalking.

“They cannot enforce the law because there is no designated pedestrian crossing in the area,” Arce said in Cebuano.

Arce said these additional personnel were relocated from Leon Kilat Street to Osmeña Blvd. to address the increased traffic and pedestrian activity resulting from the removal of the skywalk.

Arce said a road closure will soon be implemented from P. del Rosario to the corner of RR Landon Street, once the removal of the skywalk near Cebu Normal University (CNU) will start.

The closure will remain in effect during the initial phase of slab work in the area, which will be in the evening starting Friday night, February 23.

Arce said road closure activities will take place at night during the removal of skywalk materials, adding that full closure of the affected portion will be implemented once slab work commences to ensure the safety of both workers and the public.

Arce said they will not implement a full closure while the contractor is still removing the roofing of the skywalk.

The removal of the skywalk near CNU is expected to be completed on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Road advisories will be posted to inform motorists of the closure and guide them through alternative routes.

Arce said they were not able to put advisories when the skywalk near Fuente Osmeña was removed due to the sudden implementation of the road closure.

But Arce said that as to the removal of the skywalk near CNU, traffic advisories will be put in place ahead for safety purposes to prevent any accidents or disruptions caused by the ongoing construction work.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was satisfied with the removal of the skywalk near Fuente Osmeña, even when there was a delay in the implementation.

“Better late than never,” Rama said when asked about his assessment.

Rama said he reminded CCTO to schedule the removal of the other skywalk in the evening to prevent the same traffic congestion experienced when the one near Fuente Circle was removed.

“If there is anything that should be worked upon, it should be done in the evening, no work in the morning,” Rama said.

“Naa gani mga trabaho nga mo disturb sa traffic, do it more in the evening up to morning,” he added. (AML)