The Pentagon has released a second batch of declassified files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs, as part of US President Donald Trump’s directive to increase government transparency on reported sightings. The release includes more than 60 files consisting of government documents, military surveillance videos and audio recordings of witnesses describing unexplained aerial objects such as glowing orbs, discs and fireballs. Among the documents is a report detailing sightings of mysterious green objects observed near military facilities in New Mexico between 1948 and 1950. The records document more than 200 reports of unusual aerial phenomena and the investigations that followed. Also included is an audio recording from the medical debriefing of the Apollo 12 astronauts. During the discussion, the crew described seeing flashes and streaks of light while in space. Nasa later concluded that the phenomenon was likely caused by cosmic rays affecting the astronauts’ vision rather than external objects. The newly released materials also feature footage related to the February 2023 incident in which a US Air CROSSWORD BY MIB Force National Guard aircraft shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron, as well as a video showing unidentified objects flying in formation over the Persian Gulf in 2019. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the release reflects the administration’s commitment to transparency regarding the government’s understanding of UAPs. The Department of Defense said additional files will be released on a rolling basis, with a third batch expected in the near future.