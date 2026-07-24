More young people are choosing to go on ‘solo dates’

A table for one no longer carries the stigma it once did. Across cafés, bookstores, cinemas and museums, more young people are choosing to spend time alone and it’s not because they have no one to go with, but because they no longer see solitude as something to avoid. The solo date has quietly become one of Gen Z’s defining lifestyle trends, turning everyday outings into intentional moments of self-care.

Much of its popularity can be traced to TikTok, where videos tagged with #SoloDate and “come with me on a solo date” have turned ordinary routines into aspirational content. Trying a new café, buying yourself flowers or wandering through a bookstore, creators encourage viewers to stop waiting for someone else’s schedule to align. The message is simple: your own company is reason enough to go.

The trend also reflects a broader shift in the media we consume. While romantic comedies once suggested that fulfillment meant finding “the one,” today’s films, television shows and books increasingly celebrate independence and personal growth. Characters are no longer defined solely by their relationships, and happiness is portrayed as something that can exist outside of romance. It’s a narrative that resonates with a generation redefining success on its own terms.

For many young people, solo dates have become less about being alone and more about being present. Without the pressure to entertain others or compromise on plans, they offer the chance to slow down. In an always-online world, these moments of intentional solitude can feel surprisingly restorative.

In the Philippines, where social life often revolves around family and barkadas, choosing to dine or explore alone can still invite curious looks. Yet younger Filipinos are gradually embracing the idea that enjoying your own company doesn’t mean rejecting others. Instead, it reflects a growing confidence in doing things simply because they bring you joy.

There’s an irony, of course, that a trend centered on disconnecting has flourished on social media. But if TikTok has influenced the rise of the solo date, it has also helped normalize it. Seeing thousands of people confidently enjoying life on their own has challenged the notion that being alone is something to be pitied. S