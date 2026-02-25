Morgan greets nanny on 40th birthday, calls her 'Pride of the Philippines'

ENGLISH broadcaster Piers Morgan publicly celebrated the 40th birthday of his Filipina nanny on Instagram on February 24, 2026. She has been with his family for 16 years.

In his post, he wrote: “Happy 40th birthday to the wonderful Cory… our family’s incredibly loyal and hard-working cleaner, nanny, housekeeper and all-round Ms. Fixit for the past 16 years. The pride of the Philippines who never looks a day older!”

For many Filipinos, the gesture resonated deeply, highlighting the sacrifices overseas Filipino workers make — often missing milestones and holidays with their own families to build a better future for their loved ones.

“So proud of every Filipino working abroad. May you always be treated with respect and kindness wherever you are in the world,” wrote netizen Nelson Adrian as he reposted Morgan’s greeting. (JMT)