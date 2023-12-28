MORII Bistro and Nail Spa seamlessly fuses beauty, wellness, and gastronomy

This unique fusion of gastronomic delight and relaxation was conceptualized by three beautiful sisters: Bambie, Lilet, and Dice. Their 10-year expertise in the hospitality industry gave them the head start to establish a business of their own.

Combining their love for spa treatments and mixology, these businesswomen have to put together their shared passions by creating their very own bistro with the desire to offer Cebuanos a delightful menu and unparalleled customer service without the hefty price tag.

Relax while eating

The bistro’s nail services provide a plethora of selections ranging from regular manicures to polygel extensions while on the side, patrons can order refreshing drinks such as its best-selling amaretto sour, an assortment of coffee and non-coffee drinks, frappes, and more.