MORII Bistro and Nail Spa seamlessly fuses beauty, wellness, and gastronomy

Cebu’s vibrant lifestyle scene has recently gained an extra dose of sophistication with MORII Bistro and Nail Spa’s grand opening on November 28, 2023.
Combining relaxation from pampering services and the indulgence of delectable food and drinks, a modern oasis awaits at this new snazzy hangout spot in the metro.
Providing a unique experience to its patrons, MORII offers rejuvenating nail services along with a delightful menu showcasing its rendition of Mediterranean cuisine, refreshing beverages, cocktails, and mocktails.
The grand opening marked a significant milestone for the bistro, coinciding with its first anniversary since its soft launch on November 28, 2022. The establishment has since propelled itself into becoming a prime destination for customers who want to pamper and treat themselves with high-quality nail services, food, and drinks.
This unique fusion of gastronomic delight and relaxation was conceptualized by three beautiful sisters: Bambie, Lilet, and Dice. Their 10-year expertise in the hospitality industry gave them the head start to establish a business of their own.
Combining their love for spa treatments and mixology, these businesswomen have to put together their shared passions by creating their very own bistro with the desire to offer Cebuanos a delightful menu and unparalleled customer service without the hefty price tag.
Relax while eating
The bistro’s nail services provide a plethora of selections ranging from regular manicures to polygel extensions while on the side, patrons can order refreshing drinks such as its best-selling amaretto sour, an assortment of coffee and non-coffee drinks, frappes, and more.
The food menu at MORII Bistro entices with a delightful array of dishes, spanning from hearty starters like the mini burger to sumptuous main courses such as the Grilled Tomahawk and Creamy Tuscan Salmon.
Along with its uncompromising commitment to giving its patrons exceptional customer service, MORII Bistro and Nail Spa has dedicated itself to offering personalized experiences through its exclusive event rentals such as “Kakanin Sundays” and its Happy Hour promotions.
The bistro’s diverse range of tailored services and signature events stands as a testament to its dedication to ensuring an enjoyable and memorable experience for its patrons.
Savoring in the relaxing and comforting ambiance that seamlessly merges the conviviality of a social gathering with the serenity of a spa treatment, this bistro is indeed a league of its own, redefining one’s dining experience by harmoniously blending gastronomic indulgence with the art of relaxation.
Morii Bistro and Nail Spa is located at Streetscape Paseo Saturnino Maria Luisa Road, Banilad, Cebu City. It operates from Tuesday to Sunday, welcoming visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Its hours are extended until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, while on Sundays, it is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
For more information, visit MORII Bistro and Nail Spa on its Facebook page or contact the resto-spa at (032) 507 0282 or (0917) 886 6744.