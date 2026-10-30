Morning fire displaces 22 families in Budlaan, Cebu City

A TOTAL of 22 families, comprising 102 individuals, were affected by a fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Budlaan, Cebu City, on Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2026.

According to the final report as of 2:15 p.m., the fire damaged 17 houses, of which 16 were totally destroyed and one sustained slight damage. Six households sharing residences were also among those affected.

The fire broke out at around 7:29 a.m., prompting the Cebu City Fire Station to dispatch 10 fire trucks to the area. Firefighters arrived around 7:40 a.m.

Origin

Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson for the Cebu City Fire Station, said the fire originated from the house of Jeffrey Tradio.

The blaze reached the first alarm and was declared under control at 8:04 a.m. It was fully extinguished at 8:36 a.m.

Villanueva said the fire was caused by electrical ignition and spread rapidly because the houses were made of light materials.

Authorities estimated property damage at P300,000. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Evacuation, assistance

Following the incident, the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) responded to assess the needs of the affected families.

The department facilitated the registration of fire victims and internally displaced persons for documentation and assessment. Verification and validation activities were scheduled for the first two days following the incident.

The Cebu City Government also provided hot meals to displaced residents, who were temporarily sheltered at the Kapasar Gym in Barangay Budlaan.

The affected families are being recommended for financial assistance under the city’s disaster account, along with relief goods, housing materials, rice and other essential supplies to support their recovery.

The City Government continues to coordinate with concerned agencies and barangay officials to assess the residents’ needs and provide additional assistance. / AYB