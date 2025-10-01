Morozoff: Is Bitcoin the only digital anchor in the Web3 era?

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance, the role of Bitcoin remains a central point of discussion. Often viewed as the pioneering cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has maintained its position with a substantial market capitalization and a distinct, gold-like narrative rooted in scarcity and decentralized resilience.

However, the digital ecosystem, often referred to as Web3, is now home to a diverse range of blockchain-based technologies. While Bitcoin is the undisputed market leader, it is not the only player with real-world applications. Ethereum, for instance, established itself as a foundational platform for “smart contracts” and decentralized applications (dApps), which power various decentralized finance (DeFi) services. Other technologies like Polkadot and even privacy-focused protocols like Monero demonstrate different technological functionalities aimed at network interoperability, security, or enhanced transaction privacy. The key takeaway for any observer is that the digital asset space is defined by technological diversity, with each platform serving unique purposes beyond merely being a form of digital money.

Understanding digital assets in the PH context

For many Filipinos, the digital asset space, which includes both the underlying blockchain technology and the crypto tokens that run on it, presents an opportunity for greater understanding of modern financial tools. It is crucial to clearly separate the foundational technology from the highly volatile assets.

Blockchain Technology: This is a distributed, immutable ledger that can be explored for practical, non-financial uses in the Philippines, such as enhancing supply chain integrity, securing land titles in pilot projects, or improving digital identity systems.

Cryptocurrencies/Virtual Assets: These are digital tokens whose values are driven primarily by market supply and demand, making them susceptible to extreme and unpredictable price swings. According to advisories from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), virtual assets are not considered legal tender and carry the significant risk of total loss.

Navigating the digital future responsibly

The conversation around digital assets should focus on education and awareness, particularly for individuals and families exploring financial literacy. Understanding this technology can highlight the difference between a centralized financial system and a decentralized one, leading to a better grasp of concepts like transaction fees for global remittances or the importance of personal digital security.In the Philippines, there are emerging initiatives focused on digital upskilling and education.

For example, groups of developers and entrepreneurs have founded educational hubs in areas like Cebu to host workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions on Web3, blockchain basics and artificial intelligence. These efforts aim to foster a pool of local Filipino talent equipped with the skills to participate in building new technologies, rather than solely focusing on the trading of volatile assets.

A focus on education and caution

For Filipinos and their families looking to observe this shift, the most important steps are:

Prioritize education: Seek knowledge from verified, non-promotional sources. Understand the core technology (blockchain) and its applications, separately from the speculative nature of its financial assets (cryptocurrencies)

Acknowledge risk: Due to the extreme volatility and lack of central backing, no one can guarantee returns on virtual assets. The BSP has repeatedly stressed that the public should remain cautious and be wary of “get-rich-quick” schemes, which are often hallmarks of scams and fraud.

Explore local context: Recognize that the Philippine regulatory environment, managed by agencies like the BSP and SEC, continues to evolve to safeguard consumers. Deal only with Virtual Asset Service Providers that are properly registered and supervised by the BSP to ensure at least some level of consumer protection and anti-money laundering compliance.

The digital asset space is a technological advancement that warrants exploration and understanding, not reckless participation. Filipinos are encouraged to observe its development with a clear, analytical and highly cautious perspective.