Morozoff: Understanding the technology behind the buzz

When digital currency Bitcoin reaches new all-time highs, it sparks a new round of public curiosity. To understand Bitcoin’s significance, it’s helpful to look at its history and the core technology it introduced, which addresses challenges faced by earlier digital cash experiments.

Before Bitcoin’s introduction in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, there were several attempts at creating digital currencies. Projects like DigiCash’s eCash in the 1990s and other systems like E-Gold and Liberty Reserve encountered issues, primarily due to their centralized nature. E-Gold, for example, was shut down by U.S. authorities due to its use in illicit activities, highlighting a key vulnerability of centralized systems: they have a single point of failure and are subject to regulatory shutdown. These systems also struggled with the “double-spending” problem — the risk of a digital currency being spent more than once — which they could only solve by relying on a central authority, much like a traditional bank.

Bitcoin’s breakthrough was its decentralized and “trustless” design, a concept outlined in its whitepaper. It functions without a single government, company, or central administrator. Instead, it relies on a peer-to-peer network of computers that validate transactions through a process called “proof-of-work mining.” This consensus mechanism, which involves complex mathematical calculations, ensures the integrity of the network and prevents double-spending without the need for a third-party intermediary.

Bitcoin’s protocol also introduces a key feature: scarcity. Its supply is algorithmically capped at 21 million units, making it resistant to the kind of inflation that can occur with traditional currencies when more money is printed. Additionally, it is highly divisible, down to eight decimal places, with the smallest unit called a ‘satoshi.’

While the price of Bitcoin is often a topic of discussion, its underlying technology, known as blockchain, has garnered significant attention from industries worldwide. This distributed ledger technology is being explored for a wide range of applications, from supply chain management to land titling, to create transparent and secure records. For Filipinos, understanding blockchain technology can be a way to participate in and build with a new wave of digital innovation, rather than just observing market trends. The journey of this technology is still unfolding, and its potential applications continue to be explored.