Most fatalities recovered not from Mandaue

OUT of the 14 fatalities initially reported in Mandaue City, 12 were residents of Cebu City, one was from Barangay Tingub, while two remain unidentified.

“This has been confirmed by the PNP (Philippine National Police) and MCDRRMO (Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office),” said Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on in an interview Friday, November 7, 2025.

He said the Mandaue City Government has expressed gratitude that in a way, the early preemptive evacuations and coordinated disaster response likely prevented more loss of life amid the devastation brought by Typhoon Tino.

Continuous coordination between the Mandaue City Government, PNP, and MCDRRMO is ongoing to expedite verification and extend assistance to the victims’ families, he added. (ABC)