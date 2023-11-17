Most wanted person nabbed after 30 years in hiding

A MOST wanted person who had been hiding for nearly 30 years was apprehended in Sitio Lubiogis, Barangay Galas, Dipolog City at around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The operatives of Provincial Intelligence Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office and Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office jointly conducted the operation that led to the arrest of Jose Anticristo alias Rainer Anticristo, 59, a resident of the said place.

On July 24, 1994, Judge Celso Gimenez of the Regional Trial Court branch 5 in Cebu City issued an arrest warrant for Anticristo in connection with a robbery with multiple homicide case, which is not bailable.

After learning that Anticristo had been seen in Dipolog, police in Cebu got in touch with their counterparts in Mindanao to set up the suspect's arrest.

Anticristo is expected to be taken to Cebu City for his arraignment in court.

He is being held at the Dipolog City Police Station. (With TPT)