Motel ignores easement rule violation notice, deadline

ONE of the two establishments recently cited for violating the easement rule along the Mahiga River in Cebu City has continued to ignore official notices and deadlines set by the City’s anti-flood task force, Task Force Gubat sa Baha.

Charles Villagonzalo, head of operations for the task force, said Queensland Motel has not yet responded or visited their office as of Sunday, July 7. The other establishment, Lite Shipping Company, however, began collaborating with them after they issued a 72-hour deadline on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The task force issued a 72-hour deadline, serving as a final notice to the violating establishments, on July 2, with an expiration date of July 4. The establishments were given options, including the voluntary demolition of the portions encroaching on the rivers, with the City offering assistance for the demolition.

Clearing structures that extend into the easement zone is part of the City Government’s efforts to address flooding issues.

Villagonzalo said Lite Shipping’s cooperation is ongoing, with their engineer visiting the office to present their lot plan for discussion.

“Their engineer visited, bringing their lot plan for discussion, with their management,” he said.

However, he said Queensland Motel has not communicated with the task force at all. When asked about the implications of Queensland’s lack of response, Villagonzalo said, “I don’t know.”

SunStar Cebu also tried to get comments from retired Major General Melquiades Feliciano, head of Task Force Gubat sa Baha, but he has not yet responded as of this writing.

The City, however, earlier said it will do the demolition should these private establishments fail or refuse to voluntarily demolish parts of their structures.

The Task Force Gubat sa Baha issued notices of violation against the two establishments on June 18 after its river troopers discovered that the fence and part of the road of Lite Shipping’s storage facility encroach upon the zone, while Queensland Motel has five rooms situated within the zone.

These two establishments, however, are not the only establishments issued with violation notices.

The City government, through its anti-flood task force, earlier issued the same notices to several private establishments along Colon St. / CDF