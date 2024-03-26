Mother and son's argument prompts father to kill son

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was shot and killed by his own father around 10:15 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, in Lower Laguerta, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The victim was identified Kenn Pondar Caballes.

He was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as Eugenio Bontilao Caballes, a 63-year-old habal-habal driver.

In an investigation by the Mabolo police led by station commander Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the victim and his mother had a fight.

The father warned his son not to oppose his mother, but the boy became enraged and hit him on the neck with a piece of wood.

As a result, the father took a gun and shot the victim in the head.

Eugenio said that after being struck by the wood, his neck swelled and that he had difficulty swallowing his food.

"The father's neck got swollen because his son hit him with a piece of wood, so the father took a gun and shot his son. Based on the investigation, it seems that it happened several times that the victim would argue with his mother and father whenever he was scolded," Caacoy said in Cebuano.

Liza Caballes, mother of the victim, said her husband had long held grudges against her son, and that their argument began when the boy threatened to hit his father with a stone during their argument.

She said that before the incident, she told the victim to turn off the lights because it was already 10 p.m., but he disregarded her request and became irate instead.

The suspect will be facing a parricide case. (AYB, TPT)