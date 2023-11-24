Mother: Children had ‘premonition’ before the fire

IT seems that the children had a premonition before they perished on an early morning fire on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in Sitio Upper Capaculan, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The fatalities whose bodies were charred beyond recognition were 10-year-old Angelo Bayaton, 6-year-old Crylle Bayaton, 1-year-old Christina Bayaton, and 11-month-old Amari Zane Cabornay.

The mother, Cristine Cabornay, disclosed that two days before the fire, her daughter Crylle, who was enrolled in first grade, sobbed for every day when her parents took her to school because she wanted her mother to stay with her.

Cristine remarked, "She wasn't like that, so we were surprised."

On the eve of the fire, Cristine said their son Angelo called her before bed and asked her to massage his back, while Crylle wanted her to mash her hair.

Cristine said she did not expect that it was her last day to spend time with her children.

The victims' 6-year-old cousin Cloe stated he was very close to Angelo and that the two of them were playmates.

He also treated Angelo's 1-year-old sister Christina as his sibling.

On Thursday night, November 23, 2023, the victims' remains had already been cremated.

On Sunday, November 26, they will be laid to rest.

Fire Officer 3 Fulbert Navarro from the Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection said he will send samples, such as stove, electrical wires and other items, that were taken from the scene of the fire to their Quezon City headquarters for forensic analysis, of which the result will come out within 45 days.

Navarro added they will also invited those affected by the fire to shed light on the incident as part of their inquiry. (With TPT)