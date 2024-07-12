Mother honors son’s dream with unique grave tribute

JOHN Ethan Aries Amancia, a six-year-old boy from Argao, Cebu, who passed away from sepsis, will never fulfill his dream of one day driving a blue 10F jeepney.

However, his mother, Nida Villarte, lovingly honored his dream by transforming his grave at Simala Cemetery in Sibonga into a tribute resembling a 10F jeepney painted in vibrant blue.

Such a display of maternal love captured netizens’ hearts as photos of his mother beside her son’s unique grave made rounds on social media on Friday, July 12, 2024–proving that a mother, like Villarte, can do anything for her child.

John Ethan is Villarte’s only child; he passed away on June 4 due to high-output cardiac failure and severe sepsis.

Villarte recalled that John Ethan’s fascination with the blue 10F jeepney stemmed from his love for the color blue.

“Blue 10F jeep was his favorite jeep because blue was his favorite color, and we also live in Bulacao so he liked that. Another thing is that he said the 10F jeep is big. He won’t get cramped when riding it,” Villarte told SunStar Cebu in an interview over Facebook Messenger on Friday, July 12.

Villarte, who is a faculty at a university in Barangay Basak, Cebu City, said they often ride the blue 10F jeep from the place they were renting in Bulacao going to the university where her son is also studying.

Villarte said that during his son’s final moments, he experienced hallucinations, excitedly pointing and exclaiming: “Ma! Naa na ang Blue 10F! (Mom, here comes the blue 10F jeep!)”

She told SunStar Cebu that one of their frequent conversations revolved around whether there were jeepneys in heaven. In tribute to his memory, Villarte chose to have his grave adorned with the design of the Blue 10F jeepney.

Villarte hired Wyndelle Remonde, a local artist from Argao, who is battling kidney disease, to help her paint her son’s grave in blue.

Villarte said this is also her way of helping Remonde.

"He really needs help. Three times a week siya mag-dialysis, and yet he continues to work hard in order to live and survive. His story really touched me. I really owe him big time for helping me with this," said Villarte.