Mother nabbed for selling nude photos, videos of daughter online

A MOTHER was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas for allegedly sending pictures and videos of her naked children to her foreign clients through the Internet in exchange for cash.

The suspect, Nelsie (real name withheld to protect the children), is a resident of Pinamungajan town in southwest Cebu.

She was arrested following a complaint from the United States Homeland Security Investigation Office about her wrongdoings.

The Homeland Under-Cover Agent (UCA) declared on January 18, 2024 that Nelsie’s eight-year-old daughter's nude photos were being sold to her overseas customers.

"[Nelsie] asked for P2,000 to pay for her house’s electric bill. In exchange, she initiated to offer a video of her minor daughter while taking a bath facing what appeared to be a mobile phone camera," the NBI 7 said on Friday, February 2, 2024.

"The video exposed the child’s naked torso and [Nelsie] seemingly directing the child to make provocative poses falling squarely within the purview of child pornography or a CSAEM (Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials)," it added.

Following several days of inquiry, the NBI Central Visayas carried out an operation in the suspect's home last January 25.

During that time, they were able to seize a TP-Link router and two Android cellphones.

On February 1, 2024, the NBI and the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Central Visayas (DSWD 7) jointly conducted the operation to rescue Nelsie’s two children, ages eight and 12, as well as her 15-year-old nephew.

The suspect will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 11930, or the “Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.” (ANV, TPT)