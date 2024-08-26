Mother of pearl oysters spotted at Cebu City Reef

MOTHER of pearl oysters, locally known as “tipay,” were discovered growing at the Cebu City Reef during a dive conducted by the Bantay Dagat on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

The Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative shared a photo on its Facebook page showing the presence of Pinctada maxima (tipay) alongside disc corals Turbinaria frondens.

Karlon Rama, director of Cebu City’s Bantay Dagat program, emphasized the importance of these marine resources for the city’s fishermen.

“Oysters are valuable food commodities, and tipay has the added value of being a material for shell craft,” Rama said.

Although Rama acknowledged that he is not a marine biologist, he plans to report the findings to the Marine Biology Department of Cebu Technological University (CTU), with which Bantay Dagat has an existing memorandum of agreement for technical assistance.

The findings will also be forwarded to the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries for further assessment.

The significance of these oysters to the marine ecosystem in Cebu City waters is yet to be fully assessed, pending consultation with technical experts, according to Rama.

However, the presence of tipay indicates good water quality capable of supporting marine life and primary production despite human-induced stressors in the area, according to Rama, quoting Joed Caballero, who holds a Master of Science degree in Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences.

The white mother of pearl, the largest oyster species, can grow to a diameter of 20-30 centimeters, with shells reaching up to 300 millimeters. The material from these pearls is highly prized for intricate shell crafts, contributing significantly to its economic value. / JPS