Mothers of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen spending time together

THE mothers of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen together in public during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 25, 2026.

Andrea Swift, 68, and Donna Kelce, 73, were spotted spending time together at the event, marking a rare public appearance involving members of the couple’s families.

Andrea Swift has previously been cited as supportive of her daughter’s relationship with Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion. She has said she appreciated seeing how close Kelce is to his family, particularly his relationship with his mother.

Swift and Kelce, a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and an NFL star respectively, became publicly linked in 2023.

The couple reportedly got engaged in August last year and are planning to get married in October. / TRC