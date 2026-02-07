Motor Sports event to raise funds for church rehabilitation in Northern Cebu

A TWO-DAY motor sports event will be held in Tabogon to raise funds for church rehabilitation efforts in Northern Cebu.

The Tabogon Rally Circuit Inaugural Race, part of the 1st Mayor Francis Salimbangon Rally Cross Competition 2026, is scheduled for February 7 and 8, 2026, at the Tabogon Rally Circuit in Barangay Somosa.

In a phone interview on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Tabogon Mayor Salimbangon said each church needed an approximate P2 million for its rehabilitation.

The beneficiary churches are the San Isidro Parish in Poblacion and St. Martin de Porres in Ilihan, Tabogon. These churches were damaged by the recent earthquake that hit Bogo City, Cebu.

Salimbangon also said while they aim to help these churches, the event will also promote sports and local tourism, bringing opportunities and pride in their town.

“Because we’re trying to promote extreme sports tourism in Tabogon. Since wala kaau mi mga nice beaches or any tourist spots we’re aiming na maka invite pami og mga taw sa amo small town. Mao na as mayor nangita mi ways na maka invite more people na mu suroy sa amo lungsod. And dli lang kani daghan pami plano buhaton lain. Sama sa camsur which is wake boarding. Dri sa amo amo gi gamit ang vast lands na ga idle, which can help promote economic growth sa amo lungsod,” Salimbangon said.

He added the event is open for all racers not just from Cebu nor nearby towns, but also neighboring provinces.

He also emphasized that no government funds were utilized in organizing the event.

The rally cross competition will feature four race groups. Group 1 is open to stock vehicles using road tires regardless of engine displacement. Group 2 allows open tires and coilovers, with turbocharged engines up to 1300cc permitted. Group 3 includes open tires, coilovers, limited-slip differentials, vehicle lightening, and engines ranging from 1800cc to 2000cc. Group 4 is open to all-wheel-drive vehicles with engine displacements of 2001cc and above.

Registration fees are set at P2,000 per driver, with an additional P1,500 per class for those joining multiple categories.

Also part of the weekend activities is the TBGN Karera sa Bao-Bao 2026, a motorized tricycle race to be held at the same venue. Cash prizes await winners, with P3,000 for first place, P2,000 for second, and P1,000 for third. Participation is limited to 12 slots, available on a first-come, first-served basis. (Press release)