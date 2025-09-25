Motorcade, rites to welcome New Cebu prelate

THE new head of the Archdiocese of Cebu, appointed by Pope Leo XIV last July 16, is scheduled to arrive in Cebu City on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at the Port of Cebu, where he will be met by religious leaders, civic groups and members of the Catholic faithful.

The arrival of Archbishop-designate Alberto “Abet” Uy from the Diocese of Tagbilaran, Bohol, marks a new chapter for the Cebu Archdiocese after the retirement of Archbishop Jose Palma last March.

Uy’s arrival was announced in a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 25, led by organizing committee chairman Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes, secretary general Fr. Mhar Balili, and welcoming committee head Msgr. Marnell Meija.

According to the organizing committee, a motorcade and liturgical reception are being planned to welcome the bishop.

From the port, the motorcade will proceed to the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod, located at the Archbishop’s Residence Compound on D. Jakosalem St., for a liturgical reception and solemn vespers.

The committee enlisted the help of government agencies, including the Philippine National Police, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Cebu City Transportation Office to help manage the event.

Over 500 volunteer marshals will also be deployed along the motorcade route and key locations to ensure security and order.

Different parishes and groups have been assigned to line the streets along Quezon Ave., Legazpi St., and D. Jakosalem St.

The procession will end at the entrance of Archbishop’s Residence.

The canonical installation, which officially installs Uy, 58, as the fifth metropolitan archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cebu, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. / CDF