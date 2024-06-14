Motorcycle accident in Bohol leaves infant dead, parents injured

A FIVE-MONTH-OLD baby boy died while his parents sustained injuries after their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle along the national highway in Barangay Kalunasan, Calape town, Bohol, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

In an investigation at the Calape Police Station, it was found that the victim’s 21-year-old mother was driving a Honda Click motorcycle while her live-in partner was coddling the infant at the back as they were traveling from Inabanga town to Tagbilaran City.

But according to some witnesses, the mother attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a Suzuki Smash motorcycle from the opposite direction and a tricycle as a result.

The victims were rushed to the Calape Mother and Child Hospital, where the baby was declared dead on arrival.

The live-in couple was referred to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for further treatment.

According to reports, the mother was in critical condition. (AYB, TPT)