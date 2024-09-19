Motorcycle accident leads to drug arrest in Naga City

A MAN involved in a motorcycle accident yesterday, September 18, 2024, at 11:44 a.m., on the national highway in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu, will face charges for violating Sections 11 and 12, Article II of RA 9165 for possession of illegal drugs.

Police arrest the suspect, identified as Jessie Boy Sabellano, of legal age, a resident of Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

According to the Naga police, when they were about to assist Sabellano and bring him to the hospital, they discovered two packets of substance believed to be shabu that were exposed, one improvised tooter, and 54 rectangular plastic sachets.

Sabellano was arrested and brought to the Naga City Infirmary Hospital for treatment. (DVG)