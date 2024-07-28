Motorcycle driver dies in Danao road accident

A female motorcycle driver died and her passenger was injured after they collided with a truck along Sitio Timbangan, Barangay Guinacot in Danao City on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The fatality was identified as Menirba Giangan, 37 years old, while the passenger was identified as a certain Niño, 16 years old.

The suspect who drove the truck was identified as Teodolo Benitez Capuyan, 64 years old.

Based on initial investigations by the Danao City Police, the victims were traveling from Poblacion when they were struck by a truck traveling from Barangay Cahumayan.

Upon reaching the area of the incident, it was reported that Capuyan lost control of his truck, veering into the victims' lane and colliding with them.

Due to the impact, the victims were thrown to the road and the truck rammed into the gate of a house owned by Hannah Bariga Enjambre.

The victims were taken to the Provincial Hospital in Danao City, where the driver was pronounced dead by attending physician Dr. Donna Fe Agan.

The suspect, however, is in custody of the Danao City Police for an amicable settlement with the families of the victims.

If no agreement is reached, Capuyan may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and property damage. (DVG)