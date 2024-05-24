Motorcycle driver, woman passenger killed after being hit by prime mover in Liloan, Cebu

TWO persons died after their motorcycle was struck by a prime mover along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu, around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The victims were identified as Mikco Intrampas Manjac, 35, of Barangay Opao, Mandaue City, and his passenger Rapunzel Gadje, 26, of Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City.

Manjac was rushed to a hospital in Danao City, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Gadje later died at 10:52 a.m.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the chief of the Liloan Police Station, stated that Gadje booked a ride with Maxim to bring her to Liloan from Carbon market in Cebu City.

But as they got to Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, they were hit by the Fuso prime mover driven by Edwin Sioco Francisco, 39, from Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, who had encroached on the other lane.

Due to the strong impact, the victims suffered severe injuries.

"Dili na niya madalag lubag ang manobela mikawat sa pikas lane ang prime mover! Nakalihay ang nag-unang duha ka motor, ikatulo ang sa mga biktima head-on-collision" Gingoyon said.

(He couldn't move the steering wheel anymore after encroaching on the other lane. The first two motorbikes swerved, and the third one, the victims’ motorcycle, collided).

According to Gingoyon, the truck driver was returning to Pier 5 in Cebu City after delivering cartoons in Liloan when he decided to look for a restaurant along the route because he was hungry.

Gingoyon said Francisco was not intoxicated during the incident.

According to her relatives, Gadje went to Liloan to see her friend.

The families of the two victims have yet to come forward and lodge a complaint against the truck driver, according to the police. (GPL, TPT)