Motorcycle-for-hire driver shot dead in Quiot

A MOTORCYCLE-FOR-HIRE driver died on the spot after he was shot in the right eye around 8 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, Sitio Coles, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Regan Gañolon, 41, a resident of Sitio Badyang, Barangay Toong, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Angelito Valleser, chief of Labangon Police Station 10, that the victim was a registered JoyRide driver.

Gañolon's live-in partner claimed that the victim's cellphone was gone, leading her to believe that it was taken by the gunman.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the motive of the crime and to identify the perpetrator. (DVG, TPT)