Viral ‘Superman’ stunt on Transcentral Highway leads to LTO 7 probe

A VIRAL video showing a motorcycle rider performing a dangerous stunt in Cebu City has triggered an immediate investigation.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has issued a show cause order against the registered owner of the motorcycle involved in the reckless act.

Dangerous stunts caught on camera

The video, filmed along the Transcentral Highway, showed a rider performing reckless stunts at Red Cliff, a well-known, scenic and challenging section of the 33.5-kilometer mountain road connecting Cebu City to Balamban. The rider was seen imitating a “Superman” pose and sitting improperly while the motorcycle was moving.

The stunts took a dangerous turn when the rider made a sudden U-turn. This unexpected move resulted in a collision with another motorcycle right behind him.

Identifying the owner

Authorities identified the motorcycle’s registered owner as Kyle Econas of Consolacion, Cebu. While Econas is the registered owner, officials noted that it was not yet known if he was the same person performing the stunts in the video.

Vincent Francis Bien Santiago, acting chief of the LTO 7 Operations Division, signed the show cause order dated Feb. 16, 2026. The driver has been charged with reckless driving under Republic Act (RA) 4136.

'Unfit to hold a license'

The LTO 7 took swift action due to the gravity of the offense. The agency imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on the driver’s license. Additionally, the motorcycle, bearing plate number G953JZ, has been placed under alarm.

Econas was directed to appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division on the afternoon of Monday, February 16. He was required to submit a written explanation to show cause why his driver’s license should not be suspended or revoked.

The agency warned that failure to appear would waive his right to be heard, meaning the office would resolve the case based on the available records.

Warning to motorists

LTO 7 Officer-in-Charge Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. strongly recommended the revocation of the driver’s license. The agency stated that the rider’s “blatant disregard” for safety makes him unfit to be on the road.

“These acts shown in the viral video endanger the lives and property of other motorists and pedestrians, demonstrating an attitude that disregards the recommended behavior expected of drivers,” LTO 7 said in an advisory Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

Emphasizing that “Driving is a privilege, not a right,” the agency made their stance clear regarding public safety.

“We refuse to wait for a tragedy to occur before taking action. We will not allow reckless individuals to endanger innocent drivers or pedestrians. When safety is compromised by such negligence, the solution is clear: permanent revocation,” LTO 7 stated. / EHP