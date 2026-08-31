Motorcycle passenger killed in Transcentral Highway crash

A 39-YEAR-OLD motorcycle passenger was killed after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a van that had allegedly entered the opposite lane along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Babag 2, Cebu City, Sunday night, August 30, 2026.

Elsa Impas, 39, of Bonbon Patag, Cebu City, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after the crash, which occurred at 8:36 p.m. on August 30.

Police said Impas was riding a motorcycle driven by Gerlito Ababon, 35, when they collided with a van driven by Allan Quillobe Jr., 48, of Mainggit, Toledo City.

The motorcycle was heading uphill toward Balamban, while the van, which had 11 passengers, was traveling downhill toward Cebu City.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, Quillobe said the van’s brakes suddenly malfunctioned, causing him to lose control.

He reportedly steered to the left to avoid an accident, but the maneuver caused the van to enter the opposite lane, where it struck the motorcycle with its right bumper.

The impact threw Ababon into a roadside canal, while Impas was hurled onto the van’s windshield before falling onto the concrete road.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, but Impas was declared dead on arrival.

The TEU said its investigation found the van at fault for entering the opposite lane and driving against traffic.

Quillobe remains in TEU custody and is being prepared for charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, serious physical injuries and damage to property. (AYB)