Motorcycle rider dead after crashing into wing van in Catmon

A MAN died on the spot after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a wing van on the national highway in Barangay Macaas, Catmon, Cebu around 12:35 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2023.

The victim, Mark Kevin Tenebroso, 27, came from Medellin, where he visited a cemetery to remember his departed loved ones on All Souls’ Day, November 2.

Police Captain Arturo Marfil, chief of Catmon Police Station, told

SunStar Superbalita Cebu that Tenebroso was a resident of Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City and worked as supervisor of a logistics company.

Tenebroso was rushed to a hospital after the crash but was declared dead on arrival.

Marfil said the victim died due to strong impact, as he broke his legs and other parts of the body.

Tenebroso’s friend told police that he was also driving another motorcycle and was running ahead of the victim when he noticed that Tenebroso was no longer following him.

The friend said he tried to call Tenebroso’s mobile number, but he received no response.

The wing van driver, Arvin Limpag, 40, a resident of Barangay Catarman, Liloan town, was placed under the custody of the police.

He told police that he was bound for Cebu north when the motorcycle driven by the victim encroached on the other lane, resulting in the head-on collision.

Marfil said the victim’s family was already informed about the incident.

The family of Tenebroso said they will file a case against Limpag. (GPL/LMY)