Motorcycle rider dies after colliding with passenger bus in Borbon town

A motorcycle driver lost his life after crashing into the Ceres bus at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, along the national highway in Barangay Sagay, Borbon town, northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Erick Gualin, 22, single, a mechanic from Sitio Lumboy, Barangay Ilihan, Tabogon town.

He was rushed to the hospital after the incident, where he was pronounced dead.

Captain Gerry Antopina, chief of the Borbon Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was riding his motorcycle further north when he allegedly lost control and collided with an air-conditioned Ceres bus driven by Ronald Arranchado, 33, of Barangay Tominhao, Daanbantayan town, going to Cebu City.

The motorbike was dragged a few meters and came to rest in front of the delivery van.

Luckily, the van driver managed to hit the brakes, preventing the motorcycle from being dragged any farther. (DVG, TPT)