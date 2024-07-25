Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into the center island in Barangay Tisa

A 22-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider died instantly after he crashed into the center island along F. Llamas Street, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The victim was identified as Jesus Cañete Jr., a resident of Sitio Lusimba, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Cañete succumbed to severe head injuries.

His helmet was broken.

Cañete's 21-year-old friend, Carlo Taboñag, said that prior to the incident, they were in Barangay Guadalupe to discuss their plans for their other friend's birthday celebration while drinking liquor.

At around 3 a.m., they departed on their respective motorcycles.

Taboñag, however, denied allegations that they were intoxicated and driving fast at the time of the incident, saying that they had only one bottle of wine.

He also denied accusation that they were competing.

According to Taboñag, he was driving ahead of them when one of their friends informed him that Cañete had an accident.

"Dili pud kaayo kusog among dagan kay ni menor man gani ko kay naa may eskina gud, wala nako kabantay sa luyo kay nagsunod man na siya nako," according to Taboñag.

(We didn't drive very fast because there was a corner; I even slowed down, but I didn't know what happened because he (victim) was following me).

However, the CCTV footage shows that the two motorcycle riders were seen racing quickly, and the motorcycle at the back collided with the center island.

Police Staff Sergeant Lito Busalanan, a traffic investigator from the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, claimed that the victim was driving fast and was intoxicated according to the testimony of his companions. (AYB, TPT)

