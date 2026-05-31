Motorcycle rider dies after losing control

A RIDER died while his girlfriend was injured after their motorcy cle crashed into an electric post along the national highway in Ba rangay North Poblacion, San Fer nando town, Cebu at 5:25 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026. Declared dead on arrival at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City was Franz Ruel Ca banada, 21, of Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City. His girlfriend, Riolyn Trisana, 20, who was riding pil lion, sustained injuries and re mained under observation as of press time. Investigation by the San Fer nando Police Station showed 1472 that the couple had come from the southern part of Cebu after a swimming trip and were head ing back to Cebu City when the crash happened.

“Self-accident”

Police said the motorcycle lost control because of speed upon reaching the area. The vehicle first struck a parked motorcycle and water pipes before slamming into a concrete electric post along the highway. Because of the impact, Trisa na was thrown off the motorcy cle while Cabanada lost con sciousness and remained pinned to the vehicle. Responders from the Munic ipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in San Fernando brought the victims to the Cebu Provincial Hospital for treatment. Dr. Eric John Litang later de clared Cabanada dead on arriv al due to severe injuries to his head and body. Trisana continued receiving medical care as doctors moni tored her condition. Police investigators said the crash was classified as a self-ac cident. They added that no oth er moving vehicle was involved in the incident. San Fernando police urged motorists to exercise caution when driving along highways, especially during early morning hours. / AYB