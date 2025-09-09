Motorcycle rider dies in Carmelite Junction crash; CCTV shows both parties at fault

A 20-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider died after a fatal collision involving a dump truck at the Carmelite Junction, Zone 1, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday afternoon, September 8, 2025.

Authorities’ investigation revealed both parties share responsibility, as revealed in closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The victim, identified as a resident of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, was driving a black motorcycle when the collision occurred on Monday afternoon. He was traveling in the same direction as a dump truck driven by a 54-year-old.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres said in a press briefing that CCTV footage shows the motorcycle rider overtaking the dump truck on the right side, a dangerous maneuver especially given the height and blind spots of the truck.

The rider then swerved into the truck’s lane while both vehicles were nearing the intersection.

Simultaneously, the dump truck driver was seen attempting to beat the red light, ignoring visible traffic signals that were already warning of an impending stop.

The footage shows the truck continuing to move forward without slowing down, even as the motorcycle rider comes to a stop.

Torres said this combination of overtaking on the right and the truck trying to beat the red light led to the crash.

The motorcycle was hit and run over, resulting in the young rider’s instantaneous death.

He was brought by ambulance to Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Torres said the dump truck driver has been detained as part of standard procedure and allows time for the victim’s family to decide whether to pursue legal charges.

Initial discussions between the truck operator and the victim's family suggest the possibility of a compromise agreement, though no final decision has been made as of press time.

Torres urged all motorists to prioritize road discipline and traffic rules to avoid similar tragedies. (DPC)