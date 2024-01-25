Motorcycle rider dies in Compostela road accident

A motorcycle driver lost his life in a collision with a public utility jeepney (PUJ) along the national highway in Barangay Magay, Compostela town, northern Cebu, at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The victim was identified as Nelson Maningo Avila Jr., 25, with live-in partner, from Purok Tangke 2, Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Taboc, Danao City.

He was brought to the Danao City Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Staff Sergeant Cristito Aresco, traffic investigator of Compostela Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was traveling to Danao City, when he collided with the PUJ driven by Rene Matugas from the opposite direction.

Aresco said that according to Matugas, the victim was the one who hit him first.

However, the policeman claimed that Matugas was at fault based on their examination at the site. (DVG, TPT)