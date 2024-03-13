Motorcycle rider dies in Liloan road accident

A motorcycle driver died instantly after he collided head-on with a cargo truck at 2:24 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Sitio Lourdes, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Josh Laurente Raboy, 21, from Barangay Lamac, Consolacion town.

According to an investigation by Liloan police under the direction of Major Eric Gingoyon, it was discovered that the victim was traveling north on a Yamaha Nmax motorcycle when he encroached the opposite lane and collided head-on with the incoming Isuzu cargo truck (GCR 775) driven by Cherryle Tatoy Brigole, of Barangay Taboc, Danao City.

The truck helper stated that the victim did not overtake another vehicle at the time of the incident, which led the authorities to assume that the victim may have fallen asleep while driving.

Brigole is currently being held at the Liloan Police Station. (DVG, TPT)