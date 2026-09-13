Motorcycle rider dies in SRP tunnel crash

A 36-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider died after crashing into a roadside gutter at the tunnel of the South Road Properties in Cebu City at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The victim was identified as June Diaz Delgra, 36, a native of Digos City, Davao del Sur, who was living in Upper Mohon, Talisay City.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, Delgra was with his companion, alias Clent, 18, a Yamaha R3 rider from San Isidro, Talisay City. They were heading to Talisay City from a gasoline station.

Clent said he was ahead of the victim while they were

traveling toward Talisay. When the victim attempted to overtake him along a slight curve in the tunnel, Delgra maneuvered to the left but suddenly lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle skidded, causing Delgra to fall and be dragged several meters along with the motorcycle before crashing into the

roadside gutter.

Due to the force of the impact, Delgra was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the road, suffering severe injuries to his head and body.

He was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival. / AYB