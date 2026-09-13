Motorcycle rider dies in SRP tunnel crash

* A 36-year-old motorcycle rider, June Diaz Delgra, died after losing control and crashing into a roadside gutter inside the South Road Properties tunnel late Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.
* Delgra was traveling toward Talisay City when he attempted to overtake a companion along a slight curve inside the tunnel, causing his motorcycle to skid and drag him several meters.
* The victim suffered severe head and body injuries from the impact and was declared dead on arrival at the Cebu City Medical Center.
A 36-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider died after crashing into a roadside gutter at the tunnel of the South Road Properties in Cebu City at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026.
The victim was identified as June Diaz Delgra, 36, a native of Digos City, Davao del Sur, who was living in Upper Mohon, Talisay City.
According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, Delgra was with his companion, alias Clent, 18, a Yamaha R3 rider from San Isidro, Talisay City. They were heading to Talisay City from a gasoline station.
Clent said he was ahead of the victim while they were
traveling toward Talisay. When the victim attempted to overtake him along a slight curve in the tunnel, Delgra maneuvered to the left but suddenly lost control of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle skidded, causing Delgra to fall and be dragged several meters along with the motorcycle before crashing into the
roadside gutter.
Due to the force of the impact, Delgra was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the road, suffering severe injuries to his head and body.
He was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival. / AYB