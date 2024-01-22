Motorcycle rider dies, partner hurt in road crash in San Fernando town

A motorcycle driver died, while his live-in partner was injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a concrete electric post along the national highway in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town, southern Cebu around 5 a.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The victims were identified as Harvey Yongco, 48, and Aileen Tariao, 42, both from Barangay Poblacion, Danao City.

According to Aileen's sister-in-law, Scarlethmine Abellanosa, the victims were traveling from Danao City to Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City when the incident occurred.

Yongco was thought to have fallen asleep while driving causing him to crash into the post.

The victims were brought to Carcar City Provincial Hospital, where Yongco was pronounced dead by his attending physician.

Abellanosa said the couple has four children, who are all girls.

Following the incident, Abellanosa posted on her Facebook page to ask kind-hearted individuals for financial support for Aileen's medication. (DVG, TPT)