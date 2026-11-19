A 30-year-old motorcycle rider appeared before the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) on Nov. 19, 2026, to explain a video that showed his child kneeling on the back of his moving motorcycle and not wearing a helmet.

Rey Cañete Rosaceña met with Team Head Hyll Retuya to explain the incident, a video of which went viral on social media on Nov. 18. He admitted his mistake and vowed to follow traffic rules.

Rosaceña said he did not intend to put his child in danger, explaining that his child had a sore bottom, which led the child to kneel while riding.

He said he carried a plastic bag containing vegetables on his left side when he picked up his child.

He added that it was his day-off and added that he does not fetch the child every day by motorcycle.

After Rosaceña spoke, the Team issued the traffic citations.

Retuya said the violations covered reckless driving and letting a child ride without a helmet.

He added that the Team let Rosaceña explain his side before taking action.

He said the agency wanted due process and clear facts about the incident.

Citations

Admitting his mistakes, Rosaceña accepted the traffic citations.

“I will accept the truth because I was the one who committed the violation. I also want to apologize to Sir Retuya because they were inconvenienced by this incident, including the Land Transportation Office (LTO),” Rosaceña said in an interview on Nov. 19.

He said he never meant to endanger his child and loves the child more than himself.

Rosaceña said the incident taught him a lesson. He promised that his child will wear a helmet and sit properly on future motorcycle trips.

Retuya said Team had already coordinated with the LTO, which had expressed interest in issuing a show-cause order against the rider.

He said Rosaceña gave a personal reason for the child’s position, but personal reasons do not excuse motorists from traffic rules.

“Whatever his reason may be, we understand that there are humanitarian considerations. However, to set an example for the general public, we still issued him citations because the acts he committed were violations of traffic laws,” Retuya explained.

“This should serve as a lesson to all motorists,” he said, adding that motorists must follow traffic rules even when they believe their situation calls for an exception.

The Team reminded motorists that traffic rules apply to everyone and that passenger safety, especially for children, must come first. / ABC