Motorcycle rider found dead in Medellin town

A rider was discovered dead next to his motorcycle in Barangay Antipolo, Medellin town, northern Cebu, at dawn on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The victim, whose identity is still being determined by the police, bore several gunshot wounds to the body.

Rescue workers from the municipality brought him to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, where attending physician declared him dead.

The Medellin police are still conducting an investigation to identify the gunman and the reason behind the incident. (DVG, TPT)