Motorcycle rider hurt in collision with ambulance

A MOTORCYCLE rider was injured after colliding with an ambulance from the Municipality of Daanbantayan that was transporting a patient to a hospital around 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the intersection of General Maxilom Avenue and Raintree Mall in Barangay Cogon Ramos, Cebu City.

The injured rider was identified as Winycis Mata, 40, a resident of V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City. He was driving a motorcycle.

Based on the investigation conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the ambulance was traveling along General Maxilom Avenue toward Fuente Osmeña to transport a patient.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle was coming from Raintree Mall and crossing toward Juana Osmeña Street.

When the traffic light along General Maxilom Avenue turned red, the ambulance, with its emergency lights flashing and siren blaring, crossed the double solid line and drove against the flow of traffic.

However, the motorcycle was traveling at high speed and attempted to beat the yellow traffic light. It also overtook a vehicle ahead of it, which had already stopped to give way to the ambulance. This resulted in the motorcycle and ambulance colliding in the middle of the box junction.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle rider was thrown onto the concrete road and sustained injuries to different parts of his body. Both the ambulance and motorcycle also sustained damage.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jomar Medil, chief of the CCPO's TEU, said the investigation indicated that the motorcycle rider was at fault, as he was traveling at high speed despite the traffic light already turning yellow.

Although the ambulance was driving against the flow of traffic, CCTV footage showed that it was proceeding cautiously, with its emergency lights flashing and siren blaring.

Medil said the ambulance was performing emergency duties because it was transporting a patient to the hospital's emergency room.

The TEU took custody of both the motorcycle and the ambulance. However, the two parties eventually reached an agreement not to file charges against each other. (AYB)