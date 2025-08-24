Motorcycle rider killed in collision with garbage truck

ANOTHER life was lost in an accident at the Governor M. Cuenco Avenue flyover near Barangay Banilad in Cebu City at 1:58 a.m. on Sunday, August 24, 2025, after a motorcycle collided with a garbage truck.

The deceased was identified as Seraga Alcover, 39, a resident of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

According to an investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, the victim was riding his motorcycle home to Barangay Talamban when he failed to notice the reversing garbage truck on the flyover.

Due to the speed, he was struck by the truck’s metal rear bumper, which caused his death.

Emergency Medical Services of the Cebu City government quickly arrived and brought him to the Cebu City Medical Center, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The TEU investigation revealed that the garbage truck had stopped in the middle of the flyover facing Talamban to collect garbage.

The truck was driven by Jalon Rabago, 45, of Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Rabago was placed under the TEU custody. He is now facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. (AYB)