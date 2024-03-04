Motorcycle rider, son hurt after hitting towed motorcycle from opposite direction

TWO persons were injured in a road accident in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu, on Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2024.

The victims were identified as Junrey Gabia, 44, the motorcycle’s driver, and his 13-year-old son John, from Barangay Cabadiangan, of the said municipality.

Police Master Sergeant Richard Cababat of the Alcantara Police Station told SunStar Cebu that the victims were traveling downhill when they encountered another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, which was being towed by another motorcycle,

But the motorcycle that was being towed veered off its assigned lane and collided into Gabia.

The victims were rushed Badian District Hospital but were later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Medical Medical Center in Cebu City for further treatment.

Following a police inquiry, it was found that the 17-year-old child driving the towed motorcycle—who did not have a driver's license—was at fault.

The minor has already been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the proper disposition of his case. (DVG, TPT)