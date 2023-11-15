Motorcycle rider who takes his wife to work dies in Toledo City road accident

A motorcycle driver lost his life after he crashed into a pole around 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, in Sitio Baud, Barangay Media Once, Toledo City.

The victim was identified as Arnold Compuesto, from Purok 8 of the said barangay.

Jean Pearl, the daughter of the victim, said in an interview with Brigada News FM Toledo that his father was about to bring her mother to work when he suddenly felt dizzy.

"Padung na siya maghatud sa akong mama nga mo-duty sa Ilihan sa alas 10 ang takna. Dili sila padung magpa check-up kay wala mana siyay hilanat. Kalit rajud to nawala iyang panan-aw."

(He was in route to take my mother to work in Ilihan at 10 a.m. They were not going for a checkup because he had no fever. Suddenly, he lost his vision).

The wife of the victim said that her husband suddenly ran in zigzag pattern until they collided with a pole.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (DVG, TPT)