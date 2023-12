A POLICEMAN was shot and killed by an unidentified assailant while riding his motorcycle in Sitio Looc, Barangay Martilo, La Libertad town, Negros Oriental, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The victim was identified as Police Staff Sergeant John Kelly Catedral, a member of the La Libertad Municipal Police station.

The victim succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

The authorities are still looking for the suspect and trying to establish the motive of the incident. (AYB, TPT)