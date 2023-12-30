Motorcycle-riding cop in Negros Oriental hit by own service firearm, but not slain

THE policeman assigned to La Libertad town, Negros Oriental was accidentally hit by his own service firearm M16 armalite rifle while driving a motorcycle on his way to work around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, contrary to earlier reports that he was gunned down by unknown assailant.

The victim, identified as Police Staff Sergeant John Kelly Catedral from Barangay Poblacion, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, died after he was hit in the chin by the bullet, which exited on his head.

According to Staff Sergeant Gerome Gargoles, case investigator of the La Libertad Police Station, the victim accidentally discharged his gun and no one else shot him.

He disclosed that a spent shell of M16 was recovered from the scene, which could prove that Catedral was hit by his own firearm.

According to Gargoles, the victim had positioned his firearm correctly when it misfired.

"Wala ni siya pusila, sa initial findings sa SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives) personnel, accidental discharge sa iyang firearms. Ga-motor ni siya unya iya ning gi fixed iyang armas kay padung na siya mo-duty unya aksidente'ng nibuto," Gargoles said.

(Nobody shot him based on the initial findings by the SOCO personnel, it was an accidental discharge of his firearm. He was driving a motorcycle and then fixed his weapon on his way to work when it accidentally fired).

Police Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, the information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, stated that they are now awaiting the result of the findings from the case. (AYB, TPT)