Motorcycle robbery suspect falls in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City

A suspected motorcycle thief who is ranked as the seventh most wanted person in the Central Visayas was arrested by the operatives of Labangon Police Station led by Police Major Eraño Regidor at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Upper Kalunasan, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

The 29-year-old suspect, Adrian Labandero Jeppesen of Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Judge James Stewart Ramon Himalaloan of Regional Trial Court branch 7, Cebu City, on May 13, 2024, for violating the New Anti-Carnapping Law.

The court, however, allows Jeppesen to post a bail of P300,000 for his temporary liberty.

According to Regidor, they arrested the guy after receiving numerous complaints alleging that he had stolen their motorcycles.

"Bangiitan ni nga kawatan og motor sa among area, daghan na nga reklamo aning tawhana kay master ni nga mangawat," Regidor said.

(He is a well-known motorcycle thief in our area; because he is skilled at thievery, many complaints have been made against him). (AYB, TPT)