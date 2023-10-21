Motorcycle thief arrested in Mambaling

A WELL-KNOWN motorcycle thief was arrested by the police on Friday evening, October 20, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Kyle Samonte, a 26-year-old single man from Alumnos Street, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Rheynon Joishua Villahermosa, 20, a waiter who also hails from Alumnos, was named as the victim.

The Mambaling police under the command of their station commander, Police Major Jonathan Bethooven Taneo, immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation after Villahermosa reported to their station around 5 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, that his motorcycle was stolen.

Samonte was arrested in his residence at 7 p.m.

The police recovered the victim's Honda Click motorcycle worth P135,000, and another Rusi Classic motorcycle worth P60,000, which was allegedly stolen by the suspect last October 16, from the parking area of a department store on C. Padilla Street, Barangay Mambaling.

Samonte acknowledged his errors and added that he was also imprisoned in 2019 for theft but was released on probation. (DVG, TPT)