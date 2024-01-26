Motorcycle, vehicle owners told: Visit nearest LTO office to claim license plates

As per the data of LTO 7 from June 9, 2023, up to January 19, 2024, a total of 91,835 motorcycle plates were released while 13,154 motor vehicle plates were also claimed by vehicle owners.

"Bring a copy of your original receipt and certificate of registration to the nearest LTO 7 and present it to our Public Assistance Complaints Desk so that we can process the release of your plates," the LTO said.

To process the release of license plates in LTO offices, clients should fill out the Plate Information Form through the PACD and submit their copy of OR and CR.

They will be receiving a text confirmation within the next 48 hours to know the status of their license plates and/or when to claim them.

It was in September last year when LTO 7 launched the "Oplan Bigay Plaka," the agency's initiative to reduce to backlog of unclaimed license plates.

The goal of the oplan is to collect vital data from motorists and vehicle owners through a random roadside inspection.

"We will also intensify our Oplan Bigay Plaka this year as we are optimistic to see a significant decrease of our backlogs for the license plates," said Galario. (PR)