Motorcyclist dies in Argao road accident

AN 18-year-old boy lost his life when a pick-up truck struck his motorcycle around 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023, in the mountain barangay of Sumaguan in Argao town, southern Cebu.

The fatality was identified as Jamreyan Ngujo, a resident Barangay Langub, Argao.

Ngujo was struck by the Mitsubishi Strada pickup driven by Mark Lloyd Cabahug, 41, of Barangay Poblacion in the said municipality, according to an investigation carried out by the Argao police under the command of Major Ivy Bartolome.

Cabahug reportedly struck Ngujo from the opposite direction after overtaking another motorcycle in a blind curve.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his body and was taken to the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao, where he expired later.

Cabahug is now being held in the detention cell of the Argao Municipal Police Station. (DVG, TPT)