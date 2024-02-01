Motorcyclist dies in Dalaguete road accident

A 22-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist lost his life after he crashed into a tree.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in Barangay Obo, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Dave Carl Marson Fernandez, from Barangay Balisong, Argao town.

Based on the findings of the Dalaguete police investigation headed by Major Clemente Ceralde Jr., the victim was traveling home from a wake in Barangay Mantalongon when he met the accident.

The victim allegedly lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a tree.

He was rushed to the hospital but later died. (With TPT)